Change Path LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

