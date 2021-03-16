Change Path LLC Invests $761,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

