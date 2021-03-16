Change Path LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Change Path LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,959,000 after buying an additional 149,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.