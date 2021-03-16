Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 44,200 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 39.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of PSQ opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.