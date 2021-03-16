Change Path LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 1,781,828 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,639,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 255,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 238,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

