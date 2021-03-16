CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in February

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 11th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.