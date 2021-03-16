CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 11th total of 426,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 16,024,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFII. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,562,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $9,114,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,671,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,396,000.

CFII opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

