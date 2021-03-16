CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.19.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.93 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$488.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$44,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,784,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,098 shares of company stock valued at $102,747.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

