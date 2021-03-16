CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CESDF. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

