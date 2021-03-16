Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,263. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

