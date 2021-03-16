Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.85. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

