Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 25.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

CET stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,282. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

