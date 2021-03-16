Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.16. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 37,334 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLRB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

