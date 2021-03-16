Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.27.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.