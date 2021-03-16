Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.63 ($5.45).

Several research analysts have commented on CEC1 shares. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.25 ($6.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The company has a market cap of $14.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.04.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.