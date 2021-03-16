Ccore (CCO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $58.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $8,223.61 and approximately $58.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.22 or 0.00657145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026213 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035846 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

