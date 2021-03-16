Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

CATY stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

