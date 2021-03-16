Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 67.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Catalent by 562.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

