Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after buying an additional 100,143 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 253,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,605,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.