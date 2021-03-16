CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 271,756 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 1.02% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 333,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $299.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

