Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

