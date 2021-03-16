CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.77–0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-375 million.CarLotz also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,583. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

