CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 133,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49. CarLotz has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $12.90.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

