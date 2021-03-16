Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Gap Up to $46.65

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.65 ($0.61), but opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63). Capita shares last traded at GBX 46.45 ($0.61), with a volume of 4,101,693 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64 ($0.84).

Get Capita alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £773.39 million and a P/E ratio of -10.24.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.