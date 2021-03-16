CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

