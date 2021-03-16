Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target to $72.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -219.63 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

