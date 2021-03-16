Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

