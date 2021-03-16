Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

