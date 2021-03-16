Canaccord Genuity Increases Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target to $70.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a top pick rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.63.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.83).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.