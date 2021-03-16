Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCORF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 109,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.