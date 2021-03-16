Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CCORF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 109,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
See Also: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.