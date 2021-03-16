Canaccord Genuity Boosts Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Price Target to C$2.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:IVQ opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$178.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$5.69.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

