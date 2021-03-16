Canaccord Genuity Boosts Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Price Target to C$2.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:IVQ opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$178.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$5.69.
About Invesque
