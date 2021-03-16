Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading Down 5.3%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.57 and last traded at $95.80. Approximately 4,950,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 2,420,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.20.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,525 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

