Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,816 shares of company stock worth $805,041 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $304.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.48. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

