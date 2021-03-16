Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.