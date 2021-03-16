Burberry Group’s (BURBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

