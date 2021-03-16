Bumble Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 23rd

Bumble’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bumble had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $2,150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $43.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.