BTIG Research Boosts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $27.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEB. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of PEB opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period.

