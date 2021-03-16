BTIG Research Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $205.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $183.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $192.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

