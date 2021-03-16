BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.