Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) to Issue GBX 23 Dividend

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £330.77 million and a P/E ratio of 47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,069.40 ($27.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,912 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,735.43.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

