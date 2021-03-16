Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.85% of Brookfield Renewable worth $364,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after acquiring an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,523,000 after acquiring an additional 298,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,774,000 after acquiring an additional 528,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,455,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,015. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

