Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.45. 2,080,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,896,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.86.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
