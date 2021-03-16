Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.45. 2,080,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,896,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.