Brokers Set Expectations for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $768.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

