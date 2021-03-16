Brokers Set Expectations for comScore, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for comScore in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCOR. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

SCOR opened at $3.42 on Monday. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

