Brokers Offer Predictions for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

CVGI opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

