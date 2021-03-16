Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) PT at $57.08

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,365 shares of company stock valued at $20,962,543 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

VRM stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

