Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $42.80

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -550.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

