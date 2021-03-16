Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $71.25

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,480,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,353. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

