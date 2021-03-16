Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $144.86

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,172. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.