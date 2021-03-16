Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Target Price at $203.40

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,972. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $264.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

